UP Baguio to host artisans market around Oblation

The Oblation at the University of the Philippines – Baguio (UPB) is fast becoming a haven for local talents affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

With its Talipapa sa Oble for vegetable growers in Baguio and Benguet a regular fixture every Friday morning for some time now, the same venue will be host of the Mandeko Kito (Let’s Sell) and artisans market to be launched on June 15 and will end on July 15.

The month-long project of UPB and the Baguio Arts and Crafts Collective, Inc. (BACCI) will showcase works of local artisans whose livelihood were affected during the nearly three months enhanced and general community quarantine. The artisans market will be from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday and Tuesday to be staged around the school campus’s landmark.

BACCI is the association of creatives in the city formed after the city was declared as a United Nations Education Scientific Culture Organization (UNESCO) creative city for crafts and folk arts in 2017 of which UPB chancellor Raymundo Rovillos is one of its founding officers.

“We are still finalizing the list of artisans to be included in the Monday and Tuesday morning sales,” said John Arvin Molintas of BACCI.

BACCI hosts the annual November arts festival now named Ibagiw and held at the former Diplomat Hotel at the Heritage Hill or Dominican Hill.

Last May 29, UPB and its alumni association for Northern Luzon launched the Talipapa at Oble to help vegetable growers in Baguio and Benguet and provided use of the campus to sell vegetable and other farm/garden produces around the landmark sculpture.

The Ikot, or Loop, sees stalls strategically positioned around the Oblation and where buyers observe physical distancing, follow a line that circles the artwork, and where minimum health standards are also practiced.

Source: Philippines News Agency