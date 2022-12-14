Unvaccinated inbound travelers to show negative antigen result

MANILA: Travelers who are not fully vaccinated or have failed to verify their vaccination status must present a certified negative antigen test result when entering the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

In a Viber message to reporters, the DOH said the antigen test must be taken within 24 hours before the date and the time of the travelers’ arrival to the Philippines.

This is for individuals ages 15 years old and above.

“Failure to do this may subject the passenger to undergo the said test upon arrival at the airport,” the agency said.

Citing the current and existing protocols with reference to Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution No. 2 series of 2022, the DOH said inbound travelers to the Philippines must present any of the following which proves that they are fully vaccinated:

World Health Organization International Certificate of Vaccination

VaxCertPH

National or state manual/digital vaccination certificate of vaccination of the country/foreign government

Other proofs of vaccination

Outbound international travelers are only required to comply with the requirements of the destination country

On Tuesday, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the vaccination cards issued by the local governments may be used in lieu of the vaccination certificate (vax cert).

The DOH allowed this to avoid inconvenience among traveling Filipinos.

Filipinos going to other countries confirm their vaccination status through their vax cert

Source: Philippines News Agency