UNSUNG HEROES: JOURNALISTS RISK LIVES TO REPORT NEWS

Behind every news report that is broadcast each day - whether through mainstream media or social media - are journalists and photographers who play a role in ensuring that it comes from an authentic source.

In order to deliver the latest information to readers and viewers both locally and from abroad, media personnel brave many challenging situations such as disasters, unrest and war.

That is the life of a real media practitioner, unlike the 'instant journalists' who are currently springing up like mushrooms online.

Selangor Journal editorial operations coordinator Iskandar Alang Bendahara, 47, said being a journalist was not easy as it required a strong heart and mentality to complete every task, even in times when one’s life is at stake.

"During my 19 years as a journalist, the experience of covering the humanitarian aid mission to Gaza organised by the Perdana Global Peace Foundation (PGPF) with the cooperation of India, Ireland and Canada in May 2011, was among the unforgettable events of my career.

"In order to complete the mission, the ‘MV Finch of Rachel Corrie’ vessel that we were on had to disguise itself as a fishing boat, the lights had to be turned off, the AIS (automatic identification system) system was also shut down to avoid the ship being detected.

"However, as soon as we entered the Palestinian security zone, the MV Finch ship that I was on board with 11 other ship crew consisting of anti-war activists and journalists, was suddenly attacked using machine guns by the Israeli regime," he said.

Iskandar, who was a journalist at the New Straits Times’ (NST) political desk at the time, said the situation became alarming when the shots fired almost hit one of the ship's crew, forcing them to take cover to avoid being killed.

He said only prayers and belief kept them going at the time before being rescued by the Egyptian army and docking at the port of El-Arish, Egypt to continue the mission.

Iskandar, who is better known as Alang among fellow journalists, described the operation as a success as the message about the brutality of the Israeli regime was able to be reported and it was proven when the regime's soldiers were willing to prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Bernama photojournalist Azman Firdaus Azizan said he also faced anxious moments while covering Operation Astute in 2006, following the unrest in Timor Leste at the time.

Operation Astute was a military operation led by Australia to restore stability in Timor Leste with Malaysia having sent a commando team from the 10th Paratrooper Brigade under Colonel Ismeth Nayan Ismail.

According to Azman, during his stay of over two weeks in the conflict zone, he was in constant fear of the risk of an ambush by the rebels, who used arrows that were silent, unlike bullets.

"Due to this, a bulletproof vest must be worn at all times. The vest is also very heavy because there is a thick iron plate inside," he said.

However, he said it did not prevent him from the task of capturing interesting moments as well as reporting on the unrest in the area, describing it as a valuable experience that not all media practitioners received.

Commenting on the National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) this year, Azman said the celebration was very significant, especially in appreciating the sacrifices and responsibilities of media practitioners.

"I hope the new generation of journalists will be more skilled in meeting the challenges of covering big issues, my advice to them is to seize this opportunity," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency