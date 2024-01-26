UNSR Khan cites PH’s ‘vibrant, mature’ freedom of expression

MANILA: United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Irene Khan has acknowledged the Philippines' "vibrancy and mature media landscape," according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). In a meeting with Khan on Thursday, DFA Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and International Economic Relations Charles Jose presented the country's track record in enabling civil society organizations and the media to serve as a 'strong and important pillar in the country's democracy.' Citing that the Philippines is the oldest democratic Republic in Asia, Jose said the country has over 2,000 private media outlets and a "zealous" commitment to sustaining democratic order through a constitutionally protected freedom of expression. In response to this, Khan conveyed that her visit acknowledges the Philippines' 'mature media landscape represented by its long history of open media, especially among Asian countries.' Jose also highlighted the Philippines' progress in upholding freedom of expression, saying that the creation of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) symbolizes support for freedom of expression and a reflection of the elevated status of Filipino journalists. The PTFoMS is one of the few institutions in the world with a dedicated mandate to protect the life, liberty, and security of media workers. He added that former journalists have been appointed to influential government positions -- one of the national government's strategies in promoting freedom of opinion and expression and human rights. Among the discussions also included human rights and social justice reforms. 'The Philippines has open and constructive engagements with UN Special Rapporteurs and UN Treaty Bodies, showcasing our commitment to international cooperation on human rights issues,' Jose said. Khan, the UNSR on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, also shared her initial observations after her third day in the country, noting the potential for building greater trust between civil soc iety and the state. DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza, Assistant Secretary Maria Teresa Almojuela, Deputy Assistant Secretary Jesus Enrique Garcia II and Deputy Assistant Secretary Gonar Musor joined the meeting. The officials assured Khan of the government's support to her visit and in the consultations on her report that she will submit to the Human Rights Council. Khan's ten-day visit will end on Feb. 2. Source: Philippines News Agency