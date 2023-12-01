University of the East Dominates with Four Golds in UAAP Women’s Judo

Marikina City - The University of the East (UE) judo team showcased a stellar performance at the UAAP Season judo tournament, securing four gold medals at the Marikina Sports Complex. The back-to-back champions also added a silver and a bronze to their tally, accumulating a total of 32 points in the event.

According to Philippines News Agency, reigning MVP and Season 85 Rookie of the Year Joemari-Heart Rafael led the UE team by winning the half-lightweight (-52 kg) category. Rafael emphasized the significance of teamwork, especially given UE's smaller team size of 13 players, three less than the maximum. Rafael's sister, Jewel Ann, successfully defended her title in the extra-lightweight (-48kg) category. Additionally, Leah Jhane Lopez claimed victory in the featherweight (-44kg), and Krystanna Resente triumphed in the lightweight (-57kg) category.

In the overall standings, Ateneo de Manila University is in second place with six points, followed by the University of Santo Tomas (UST) with four bronzes, the University of the Philippines (UP) with one silver, and De La Salle University with three bronzes.

In the men's division, five-time champion UP leads with 19 points, thanks to two golds, one silver, and two bronzes. Zarchie Garay, who previously won in the half-heavyweight (-100kg) in Season 82, clinched gold in the middleweight (-90kg) final this season. Jayvee Ferrer contributed another gold for UP in the half-middleweight (-81kg) category, with additional bronzes from Laurence Sy and Jacob Raphael Torres.

UST, aiming for its sixth consecutive title, currently holds 16 points, trailing behind UP, with La Salle and Ateneo at 11 and 2 points respectively.