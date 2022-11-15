University of Perpetual spikers notch 4th win in V-League

University of Perpetual Help outclassed San Sebastian College, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19, to boost its bid of claiming the top spot in Pool B of the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila on Sunday.

Skipper Louie Ramirez scored 11 spikes and three blocks and came up with seven excellent receptions and six digs as the Altas finished the elimination round with four wins and one loss.

Middle blocker Michael Medalla had eight points while outside hitter Joshua Zareno chipped in six points for Perpetual, which absorbed a 19-25, 22-25, 25-20, 18-25 defeat to San Beda University last Friday. John Christian Enarciso only scored three points but made 16 excellent sets.

Perpetual was waiting for the result of the 5 p.m. game between Ateneo (3-1) and University of the Philippines (1-3) to know if it would get the No. 1 spot.

“Well, I told my players that we have to bounce back to enter the Top 2,” head coach Sinfronio “Sammy” Acaylar said. “I also told them to play with confidence, not to be complacent and they should respect the opponent.”

Assistant coach Macky Carino said, “This is redemption. During our practice yesterday (Saturday), we carefully planned what to do to make the team perform better because we played very badly in our previous game.”

“We played very well today. Hopefully, we can have the best standing in our group,” he said.

Joshua Espenida had nine points and Kyle Angelo Villamor contributed eight spikes and one block for the Stags, who suffered their fifth straight setback.

