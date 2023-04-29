UNITY GOV’T WILL RESOLVE WATER WOES IN KEDAH IF GIVEN MANDATE IN STATE POLLS – AHMAD ZAHID

The Unity Government will resolve the water supply woes in Kedah if it is given a mandate in the state election to be held later this year, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

"We know the water problem is not solved….How many (areas) in Kedah did not have sufficient water supply during Aidilfitri? Am I right?

"God willing, if this (state) government is under a Unity Government, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will solve the water problem...because the Prime Minister is also the Minister of Finance. If he forgets, I will remind him to help the people of Kedah," he said when delivering a speech at the Kedah MADANI Gathering held at Dataran Stargate here tonight.

Besides the Prime Minister, other Cabinet ministers present at the event were Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said his ministry would also assist the Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) in its efforts to redevelop Kedah.

"The same goes for housing and land problems in Kedah, I know of these problems. God willing, Datuk Seri Anwar will give me the responsibility (to) look after the villages, look after the rural areas, I will never fail to carry out this trust.

"God willing, this ministry (Rural and Regional Development Ministry) will help the villagers whether they are Malays, Chinese, Indians, Siamese, or Orang Asli for the benefit of the state of Kedah and for the benefit of Malaysians," he said.

Ahmad Zahid meanwhile said the good combination between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) needed to be maintained for the sake of political stability.

As BN chairman and UMNO president, he also reiterated the stance of his party and coalition to continue to support the Prime Minister.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency