UNITY GOVT CONVENTION OFFERS MALAYSIANS A NEW PERSPECTIVE

The Unity Government National Convention 2023 gives people a new perspective on the importance of different parties working together to restore political stability and move the country forward.

Trader, Masitah Mad Dirus, 55, said the convention proved that the parties supporting the unity government are capable of shouldering the agenda of the people’s voice together.

"Today's convention will, of course, bring unity between the parties that we once thought were divided. Now they are united and that is indeed a good thing," she told Bernama here today.

Masitah who is also a member of Party Amanah said a total of 150 Amanah members from Melaka attended the convention to provide support.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old factory manager, M.Jagathesan said the convention had opened people’s eyes on the direction the Unity Government would take in steering the country.

He came from Kedah representing the Padang Serai MIC branch.

Lim Yoke Ying, 50, said the meeting showed how much the government cared about the welfare of the people.

"The convention is the first of its kind and it proved that the unity government is more promising than what I have seen in the past years," she added.

She decided to attend the convention after it came to her attention while she was walking at a shopping mall near the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

The Unity Government National Convention, the first of its kind, had kicked off in the morning with the Unity Government National Women Convention and Unity Government Pemuda Puteri National Convention, which were held simultaneously.

The highlight of the convention, themed ‘MADANI : Mengangkat Agenda Rakyat’, is a keynote address by the Unity Government Secretariat chairman, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and it will end with the launch of the Joint Resolution.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency