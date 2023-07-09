UNITY DATA PLAN: RECIPIENT HOPES TO EXPAND BUSINESS ONLINE

The Unity Package prepaid mobile Internet plan introduced by the government last February not only provide affordable and high-quality telecommunication services but also helps target groups improve their living standards.

A beneficiary, Suzanah Abdul Razak, 58, intends to use the facility provided by the Communications and Digital Ministry to further expand her biscuit and layer cake business through various online platforms to increase her family’s income.

“Previously, I only focused on the WhatsApp application, but after this, I can explore wider business opportunities through other applications as well due to the low cost of internet access.

“This will help me increase my monthly earnings, currently at RM2,000,” said the mother of five.

She said this to Bernama when met after the “Day with Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) Community” programme attended by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil in Kanchong Darat here today.

Suzanah, who is a former teacher, is one of the five beneficiaries of the Unity Package prepaid mobile Internet plan sim card assistance, which aims to reduce the cost of living of target groups, including youth, the B40 group, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Upon activation, recipients will enjoy complimentary usage for six months, with the government covering the monthly bill. They only need to pay RM5 per month starting from the seventh month.

Another recipient, Danish Aniq Zolkepili, 18, said he would use the sim card to aid his learning when he pursue his studies at the tertiary level soon.

“This will definitely ease the burden of my parents. It will also be easier for us to make video calls since I might be attending an institution outside Selangor and will be away from my family,” he said.

The Unity Package prepaid mobile Internet plan offers 30 gigabytes of data with a speed of 3Mbps for only RM30, which is valid for six months.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency