UNITEN SIGNS MOU WITH FOUR INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS TO ADVANCE ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) has signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Central Queensland University Australia, Aviation Australia, Al-Maaqal University Iraq and Al-Mustaqbal University Iraq in its commitment to fostering global partnerships and advancing academic excellence.

UNITEN said these collaborative agreements aim to facilitate a range of initiatives, including the development of joint programmes, collaborative research projects, student exchange and mobility programmes, as well as professional development opportunities for academic staff.

The partnerships will also foster academic exchanges, enabling the sharing of knowledge, publications, and academic materials, it said.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new international collaborations, UNITEN Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman said these partnerships demonstrated that the university was on the right path towards better things.

“We are thrilled to embark on this internationalisation effort through the signing of these MoUs. This strategic move showcases UNITEN’s unwavering commitment to global engagement and highlights our dedication to providing our students and faculty with engaging, yet transformative, educational experiences,” he said in a statement today.

The signing ceremony, held here, saw Dr Noor Azuan, Central Queensland University School of Engineering and Technology dean Prof Steve Hall, Aviation Australia Higher Education and Emerging Technologies executive dean Prof Talal Yusaf, Al-Maaqal University Chancellor Prof Dr Badir N. Albadran and Al-Mustaqbal University president Prof Dr Hasan Shakir Majdi sign the MoU.

UNITEN said the collaborations mark a significant step forward for the university to foster a vibrant environment for academic exchange and international cooperation.

It added that the MoUs reflected UNITEN’s determination to remain at the forefront of academic innovation to enable students and faculty to broaden their horizons through various educational and research opportunities.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency