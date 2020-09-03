United City supports BIDA Solusyon drive

Philippines Football League club United City has expressed its full support to the Department of Health (DOH) in its campaign against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“We at United City Football Club, including our staff and our players, have committed to support the BIDA Solusyon sa Covid-19 campaign of the Department of Health by implementing the four BIDA principles into our daily routines,” Eric Gottschalk, the team’s co-owner, said on Thursday. “We thank the DOH for allowing us to become the first professional sports team in the Philippines to join hands and to support BIDA. This is such an important initiative, and we as a club will do everything we can to support the cause, and we hope that this will encourage many more sports teams and athletes to support their campaign.”

The BIDA Solusyon sa Covid-19 drive is the DOH’s campaign to remind the general public of the minimum public health standard amid the pandemic, the wearing of face masks, the frequent hand washing, and sanitation, social distancing, and discerning the right information.

United City vowed to follow the so-called “BIDA Principles” before, during, and after training.

The club and its players will even incorporate the BIDA Solusyon branding in social media.

“We hope to partner with more organizations like United City FC in providing

Source: Philippines News Agency