﻿UniTeam tours Mindanao

UniTeam presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential bet, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, will be in a four-day tour of Mindanao.

In a statement, the UniTeam announced the first leg of the Mindanao tour would be in Soccsksargen Region starting Sunday.

Together with their other candidates, they will meet with GenSan Mayor Ronnel Rivera at the city hall before visiting the towns of Polomolok and Tupi in South Cotabato.

A rally will later be held at the South Cotabato Sports Complex.

On Monday, UniTeam will be in North Cotabato, Buluan in Maguindanao, and Sultan Kudarat to attend proclamation rallies.

The Davao Region is last on the agenda on Wednesday with rallies scheduled in Carmen, Davao del Norte; Pantukan in Davao de Oro; and in Davao del Sur.

They have no schedule yet on Tuesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency