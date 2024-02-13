UniTeam still intact with launch of Bagong Pilipinas – solons

Lawmakers at the House of Representatives said Tuesday the UniTeam coalition led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is intact with the launch of his administration's 'Bagong Pilipinas" campaign. In a press conference, Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said the UniTeam political slogan of Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte has been 'converted" into a concrete and actual plan with the launch of the Bagong Pilipinas campaign. 'VP Sara is still in the Cabinet… and she's very, very supportive of the plans of the current administration,' he said. Adiong also noted that Duterte came out with a statement that "she does not agree with the pronouncement of her family," adding that "she in fact supports the President.' 'So that is an indication that the unity, this political campaign during that time, is actually still intact in so far as putting words into political action,' he said. La Union Rep. Francisco Paolo Ortega said governance under the Marcos-Duterte UniTeam alliance is "perfectly running" on t he ground. 'Kami perfect examples, kami nasa distrito kami, nasa ground, gumagana po e, napaka-ayos po ng patakbo ng gobyerno, gumagana, so ibig sabihin nabubuo lahat 'yun sa UniTeam (We, in the districts - those on the ground - are perfect examples of how the government runs the country effectively. It all boils down to the UniTeam)," Ortega said. 'Yung mga pinangako nung eleksyon… the promises, nararamdaman namin sa distrito, and I'm sure 'yung nasasakupan ko, 'yung distrito namin nararamdaman po nila 'yung gobyerno sa mga panahon ngayon (The campaign promises… we feel them in our districts. And I'm sure the constituents in my district feel the presence of the government nowadays) because of what we are doing in legislation and what we are doing on the ground.' Adiong also pointed out that the UniTeam concept is also present in the House, considering that the chamber is composed of more than 300 members from different political parties and party-list groups. 'In fact, we have delivered 'yung mga priorit y legislation ng administration, 'yung mga nasa LEDAC (Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council) na priority legislation…so, kung titingnan po natin sa perspective ng actual governance, I don't think there is a crack in it, kasi solid po ang ating gobyerno, solid po ang legislature, sa President and the Vice President (In fact, we have delivered the priority legislation of the administration, particularly those listed by the LEDAC… so if we use the perspective of actual governance, I don't think there is a crack in it, because the government is solid, the legislature is solid, as well as the (relationship between) the President and Vice President,' he said. In January, the President said Vice President Sara Duterte continues to enjoy his trust and confidence. He added that the UniTeam he and the younger Duterte established when they ran in the 2022 national elections remains intact. 'I believe so because if you remember UniTeam is not just one party of two parties or three parties. It's the unifi cation of all political, hopefully, all political forces in the Philippines to come together for the good country,' Marcos said. 'And that is still there. It is still vibrant. It is still working, and we will continue.' The purported rift in the UniTeam alliance stemmed from the recent verbal attacks hurled against Marcos by his predecessor and the Vice President's father, Rodrigo Duterte. Source: Philippines News Agency