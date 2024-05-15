WASHINGTON: United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell on Tuesday expressed concern about the killing of a UN staff member in the Gaza Strip. "We are reminded every day of the dangers humanitarian workers continue to face in Gaza. Yesterday, a UN colleague was killed and another was injured near #Rafah," Russell wrote on X. More than 190 UN workers have been killed in Gaza, said Russel. "Humanitarians must always be protected along with those they serve," she added. Russell's remarks came after a UN staffer from the UN Department of Safety and Security was killed and another injured when their vehicle came under fire while traveling to the European Hospital in Rafah in southern Gaza. Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN chief, told reporters that the UN has established a fact-finding panel. "It's very early in the investigation and details of this incident are still being verified with the Israeli Defense Force,' he said. "What we know so far indicates that a weapon appears to have impacted the back of a white UN vehicle carrying two UN staff members," he said, adding that the fatality is from India and the wounded from Jordan. Haq confirmed it was the "first international casualty" in Gaza since the Israel onslaught began Oct. 7. Source: Philippines News Agency