Undefeated US boxer to fight Feb. 8 in PH

Undefeated professional boxer Rafael "Rocky" Marzan of the United States is coming to the Philippines to fight Jestoni "Lion Heart" Autida of Zamboanga del Sur on Feb. 8 at Saint Louis College in San Fernando City, La Union.

The 25-year-old super featherweight orthodox Marzan (13W-0L-0D, 9KO), who will have his first bout in the Philippines, has been fighting in Mexico, Germany and USA.

His last fight was a unanimous decision win against Jose Reynaldo Leon of Mexico last Sept. 21 in Tijuana, Mexico.

Autida (12W-11L-0D, 6KO), on the other hand, knocked out Rolly "The Shocker" Llino of Butuan in the third round last July 20 in Cavite.

The boxing promoter is Dewey Cooper of Black Cobra.

Source: Philippines News Agency