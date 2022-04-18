﻿Unclaimed body of CPP-NPA fighter buried in Negros

Without any family member witnessing his funeral, a Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) rebel, who was killed during an encounter with soldiers in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on April 14, was laid to rest on Sunday.

Troops of the Philippine Army’s 94th Infantry Battalion (94IB) assisted the city’s Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (TF-ELCAC) in facilitating the interment of alias Johnny, leader of Squad 1, Sentro de Grabidad Platoon of the NPA’s Central Negros Front 2, at the Himamaylan City Public Cemetery.

In a statement on Monday, Lt. Col. Van Donald Almonte, commander of 94IB, said they grieve with the family of “Johnny”, whose death is unfortunate as none of his kin was able to witness his burial.

“Let (his) death be a lesson to the remaining members of CPP-NPA in central Negros. Surrender peacefully and preserve your life. There is so much to enjoy outside your terrorist organization,” he added.

According to the 94IB, the rebel’s cadaver was brought to Soledad Funeral Homes, but after three days, no one from his family came to claim his remains, prompting the Himamaylan City TF-ELCAC to facilitate the burial rites.

He was among the estimated 10 CPP-NPA fighters who clashed with troops of 94IB in Sitio Pandan, Barangay Caradio-an after their presence was reported by the locals when they came asking for food to the point of harassing the residents, the battalion said in an earlier report.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency