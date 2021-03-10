Unburden Filipinos during these trying times: Go

As most sectors, particularly tourism, grapple with the adverse effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and his team continue to help Filipinos in crisis situations.

“As I have mentioned before, we, as leaders, must do everything we can to unburden our fellow Filipinos during these trying times,” Go said.

On March 5, the Office of Senator Go delivered assistance to 220 displaced workers composed of business owners, vendors, tourist guides, photographers, and tiangge (bazaar) helpers in Cagsawa, Daraga, Albay.

Go’s staff distributed immediate assistance like food packs, face masks and face shields, meals to the beneficiaries from the municipality under strict health protocols.

“Pakiusap lang po, suotin niyo ang mask at face shield dahil delikado pa ang panahon. Sumunod tayo sa gobyerno. (Please wear your face masks and face shields because it is still unsafe. Follow the protocols of government) Your cooperation and compassion for others can save lives,” Go reminded the beneficiaries in a video message.

He advised the residents to stay home and follow the government’s health protocols particularly handwashing, wearing of face masks, and physical distancing.

Go’s team also distributed bicycles to select beneficiaries to help them go to work, especially now that the health crisis has hampered public transportation systems in many areas in the country.

Mariano Berso, a market vendor selling vinegar and one of the recipients of bicycles, thanked President Rodrigo Duterte and Go for their assistance and much-needed financial aid to sustain his livelihood.

“Maraming salamat na natulungan ako (Thank you much that I was chosen as one of the beneficiaries),” he said.

In his message, Go also urged the beneficiaries to visit the nearest Malasakit Center located at Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legaspi City, Albay to avail of medical assistance for their healthcare needs.

“One-stop shop, nasa loob ng hospital ang Malasakit Center. Lapitan n’yo lang po iyan, inyo ‘yan, sa Pilipino ‘yan, sa mga poor and indigent patients, tutulungan kayo nyan (Malasakit Center is inside the hospital. That’s for every Filipino, the poor and indigent patients),” he said.

He said Malasakit Center houses four government agencies, namely the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. or PhilHealth.

Go reassured that government will also prioritize the delivery of vaccines to poor and vulnerable sectors so they can gradually return to normalcy.

“Kaunting tiis lang. Nandiyan na ‘yung mga bakuna na binili ng gobyerno. Inuuna lang ‘yung mga front-liners natin pero ‘wag kayong mag-alala dahil pagkatapos nila, sisiguraduhin namin ni Pangulong Duterte na mauuna ang mga mahihirap (More patience. The vaccines bought by the government are coming. We just have to prioritize our front-liners. Don’t worry because after them, President Duterte will make sure that the poor will be given priority),” Go said.

During the visit, the victims also received additional financial assistance from representatives of DSWD.