MANILA: Perpetual Help and College of Saint Benilde ended the nine-game elimination round unbeaten to clinch automatic finals berths in the NCAA Season 99 volleyball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Sunday. Three-time men's champion Perpetual survived Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23, to enter the finals with a clean record for the fifth straight season. Reigning Most Valuable Player Louie Ramirez scored 19 attacks and an ace; Jefferson Marapoc contributed 13 attacks; and Kobe Tabuga had nine points, including four blocks, for Perpetual. Ervin Patrick Osabel finished with 20 attacks for the Generals, who lost for the first time in nine outings for second place. Letran, already in the semifinals at 5-3, will face San Sebastian College on Wednesday. The fourth and last slot in the men's Final Four is still up for grabs. CSB moved to the women's championship round after pulling off a 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 15-7 victory over Lyceum of the Philippines University. Perpetual defeated EAC, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, to boost its semifinal bid with a 5-4 card. EAC ended its season without a win. Gayle Pascual led CSB with 17 attacks and four blocks followed by Michelle Gamit with 14 points and Zamantha Nolasco with 11 points, including three blocks. Lyceum, sporting a 6-3 record, was paced by Johna Denise Dolorito, who finished with 24 points, 23 on attacks. Source: Philippines News agency