UN Special Rapporteur arrives in PH to assess human rights mechanism

MANILA: United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Irene Khan arrived in the Philippines on Monday to assess the government's human rights mechanism, particularly on the freedom of opinion and expression. Khan was onboard a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur and arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at around 12:30 p.m. She was welcomed by representatives from the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS). "She will be here for a 10-day visit starting tomorrow. Khan does not have an official engagement with the President, but she will meet with different government agencies to assess the country's human rights mechanisms," PTFoMS Chief of Staff Jyro Go said after leading Khan to a vehicle. Go said Khan will visit Manila, Cebu, Tacloban, and Baguio, and set to meet with the officials of the local government units. She will also go to Leyte to visit a journalist allegedly facing a terrorism financing case, according to Go. There's also a possibility that Khan will meet with civil s ocieties and the media, he added. "Khan will give recommendations to the UN as to how we could improve our human rights mechanisms," Go said, as they look forward to constructive criticisms. Her recommendations will help the government address cases of threats, fix mechanisms in government agencies that have public information offices, and address gender inequality, the PTFoms official said. "That's also one of our goals -- to make the government and public sectors provide more positions for women and have more women participate in activities," he added. Go, meanwhile, said the PTFoMS is the primary coordinating agency for this endeavor. "We've prepared well for Khan's visit. We've coordinated with agencies such as the DOJ (Department of Justice), the PCO (Presidential Communications Office), the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs), as well as the Presidential Human Rights Committee," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency