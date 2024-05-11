KUALA NERUS, The Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) sailing team made history as the sole Malaysian representative to qualify for the FISU World University Championships in Italy. Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the team, comprising six UMT students, is set to compete in the tournament scheduled for June 4 to 11. He said that the achievement not only elevated the country's image globally but also highlighted the exceptional quality of Malaysian public higher education institution (IPTA) students. 'The Higher Education Ministry strongly encourages students to get involved in sports activities like the Malaysia University Sports Carnival. 'UMT students' participation in this international tournament will elevate the country's image. Additionally, students serve as ambassadors, introducing Malaysia to the world,' he told reporters during his official visit to UMT today. The six students who will represent UMT at the tournament are Nur Muhammad Aqil Nadzri, 21; Mohamad Hanif Mo hd Shafiee, 20; Nur Zulaikha Mohd Zafarin, 21; Nur Sofea Balqis Kamal Azalan, 21; Nur Ainul Izzati Zil Husham, 23; and team leader Muhammad Faris Aiman Basri, 22. Meanwhile, Muhammad Faris Aiman said that he and the team are undergoing intensive training in the country as they prepare for the event in Italy on June 4. Each day, he and his teammates dedicate up to four hours to training, striving to enhance their skills as part of their preparation to compete against strong contenders from European and Asian nations. 'We'll be competing with 16 teams from countries such as America, Ireland, Germany, Japan, China, and France, all renowned for their individual strengths. 'Despite the daunting task ahead, we strive to achieve a podium position at the tournament,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency