UMS STUDENTS URGED TO THINK TWICE BEFORE JOINING WATER SUPPLY PROTEST

KOTA KINABALU, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students have been urged to think rationally before joining a rally on June 14 protesting water supply issues at the institution. UMS Student Representative Council president Roslan Abdullah stressed that obtaining a permit from the authorities for the purpose was essential, and students should consider the consequences of holding the rally without one. 'If there is a police permit, we at the student representative level do not have the authority to stop them from organising the rally,' he said, adding he hoped students would maintain the university's reputation, suggesting diplomacy over protests. It is understood the #KamiMahuAir Sabah rally is planned to be held in front of Menara Kinabalu to address ongoing water supply problems at UMS. Acknowledging the issue at hand, Roslan said, however, UMS had been proactive in addressing it, including sending water tanks and constructing tube wells with an RM3 million allocation from the Prime Minister's Office. Y esterday, Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud advised students to use proper channels and seek accurate information and facts regarding the matter through face-to-face meetings with the UMS management and the Sabah Water Department. Source: BERNAMA News Agency