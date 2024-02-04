ULAP backs prioritizing investments to create jobs, boost progress

MANILA: The Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) on Sunday voiced its commitment to foster unity and progress for all Filipinos, recognizing that strength lies in the solidarity of the people as an indivisible country. In a statement, ULAP, representing the collective interests of local government units and officials across the nation, said it supports prioritizing investments in key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, social protection, technology, and livelihood development as a strategic approach to create jobs, improve living standards, and enhance the overall quality of life for the Filipino people. The group also said it steadfastly champions the principle of 'One Nation, United, Undivided.' It underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of the Philippines' national territory while recognizing and celebrating diverse local and regional identities. "We believe that the entire nation, including Mindanao, with its abundant resources and untapped potential, can flourish through cooperative and collective efforts," it said. ULAP called upon national and local governments, community groups, and civil society organizations to collaborate towards inclusive and sustainable development across the Philippines. "We advocate for the active participation and empowerment of local communities, ensuring that their voices contribute to the national dialogue and their needs are effectively addressed," it added. "Through our united efforts in building a thriving and inclusive nation, we are committed to shaping a brighter and more prosperous future for all regions of the Philippines, reinforcing our core belief in being 'One Nation, United, Undivided,' ULAP stressed. Source: Philippines News Agency