﻿Ukrainian president, US House speaker meet in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday met US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the capital Kyiv, the presidency said.

Zelenskyy thanked Pelosi and shared a video of her visit, which was not announced in advance.

“I am grateful to you for this signal of strong support from the United States,” he said in a statement.

He also awarded the Order of Princess Olga to Pelosi for her “significant personal contribution” to strengthen US-Ukraine cooperation and supporting “sovereign, independent and democratic” Ukraine.

Pelosi confirmed the trip, saying that the congressional delegation traveled to Kyiv “to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine.”

The speaker said additional US support is on the way as she hoped to pass a USD33 billion aid package for Ukraine, requested by President Joe Biden.

The delegation will also travel to Poland, which has taken in the most number of Ukrainian refugees, to thank its leadership “for their dedication and humanitarian efforts.”

Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” against Ukraine on February 24.

The West says Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression, and has imposed severe sanctions on Moscow.

The war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes, including over 5 million to neighboring countries.