KUALA LUMPUR, Ukrainian 'flying' Shark, a battle-proven unmanned aerial system (UAS) that is now being used in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, has made its way to the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2024, here. True to its name, the UAS, showcased in its real size form at the Ukraine Pavilion, here, creatively designed by the UKRSPEC Systems to resemble a shark and had been used, among others, for aerial reconnaissance and mapping. 'You can see our drones, Shark and Mini Shark very effective now...most of these products are used by the Ukrainian army,' the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries deputy executive director Andrii Mygas told Bernama when met at the pavilion here. Shark UAS, among others, is capable of being operated up to 2,000 metres altitude, while its camera can track up to 5,000 metres. Mygas said apart from the drone which also can fly up to 150 kilometres per hour and up to 240 minutes, the Ukrainian Pavilion at the exhibition also featured oth er locally-made military and defence products which had been tested and proven in the battlefields. The Ukraine pavilion which featured nearly 50 companies producing armoured vehicles, electronic warfare systems, drone and anti-drone systems also displayed a replica of their battle-proven Vilkha a multiple launch rocket system; Kamrat-M, an armoured personnel carrier; and Kvertus AD G-6+, a portable electronic counter-UAV device. However, Mygas said all these products are not intended to be exported for now as they have a high demand in their homeland. Source: BERNAMA News Agency