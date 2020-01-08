Ukrainian aircraft with 180 people aboard crashes in Tehran

Passengers and crew of a Ukrainian plane that crashed at Tehran Airport were killed, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The passengers and flight crew are deceased," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's consular service said in a statement on Facebook.

Fars news agency reported early on Wednesday that Boeing-737 of the Ukraine International Airlines carrying 180 passengers and crewmembers crashed in Tehran shortly after its take-off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport.

According to the agency, the passenger jet, which was en route from Tehran to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, crashed due to technical problems.

Iranian television channel Press TV reported that the aircraft carried 170 people.

Source: Philippines News Agency