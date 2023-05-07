UITM STUDENT SAFWA ZAMRI IS WORLD’S NUMBER TWO IN ACCA EXAM FOR MARCH 2023 SESSION

A Quran reciter is the world’s second best student in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examinations for the March 2023 session.

The Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) student at the Dungun campus, Safwa Zamri, 19, received the Top ACCA Foundation in Accountancy (FIA) prize for the FA1-Financial Transaction Record paper by obtaining a score of 98 per cent, earning her the top scorer in Malaysia.

The girl said she had no basic learning in accounting as she took pure science and religious studies when she attended secondary school at Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz in Besut here.

She memorised 30 chapters of the Quran when she was in Form Two, two years after she trating memorising the holy book, and scored 12 As in her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

"When I wanted to continue my studies at UiTM, my parents suggested that I took a course in accounting becuse I like Mathematics.

"Also, four of my siblings graduated in either medicine and engineering, so, we have to have someone in accountancy,” she said when met at her family home in Kampung Pengkalan Kubur near here.

Her reason for getting the excellent results in the ACCA examination, she said it was because of her determination to do well, although she only took up six months earlier.

“It was a challenge when I first studied accounting, but I managed to overcome it by doing a lot of revision and exercise until I finally develop an interest in the subject,” said the youngest of four siblings.

Her parents, Zamri Mohd Amin, 56, and Rashidah Ab Rahman, 57, both parents, said Safwa had been doing well in her studies since she was in primary schools.

“She was always at the top of her class and will work hard for anything the she wants, staying up late at night to do her revision and study,” said her father.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency