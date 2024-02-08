UE forces rubber match vs. NUNS in UAAP boys’ volleyball finals

MANILA: University of the East (UE) leveled the UAAP Season 86 boys volleyball best-of-three championship series at 1-1 after posting a 18-25, 17-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-11 victory over National University Nazareth School (NUNS) at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan City on Thursday. UE, eyeing a league-best 14th title, and NUNS, seeking a fifth title, will meet in a rubber match at 1 p.m. on Monday in the same venue. "Ang sabi ko lang sa mga bata, kung may mangyari sa ending ng high school, ito na 'yun. Kailangan nating manalo kasi wala na 'pag natalo kami ngayon. Sa second set, wala kong ginawa kundi aralin lang 'yung laro at i-motivate sila (I just told the kids, if anything happens at the end of high school, this is it. We have to win because if we lose now, it's gone. In the second set, I did nothing but just study the game and motivate them)," head coach Raffy Mosuela said after the match that lasted for two hours and 45 minutes. The Junior Red Warriors, led by outside hitter Lance Babon and skipper J an Macam, succeeded in fending off their opponents in the fifth set. The Bullpups, who won Game 1 (39-37, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21), banked on Matthew Abut, Kart Lascuña, Miguel Egger and Dave Lardizabal to claim the first two sets. Meanwhile, Jancriz Ayco of UST bagged the Most Valuable Player plum. He also took the Best Opposite Hitter award along with teammate Paolo Medino. The other awardees were Sean Cruz (UST) and Miguel Egger (NUNS), Best Middle Blockers; Rhodson Du-ot (Far Eastern University-Diliman), Best Setter; and John Ian Guevarra (Adamson University), Best Libero. Source: Philippines News Agency