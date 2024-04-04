UDA CELEBRATES ASNAF CHILDREN WITH RM23,000 ZAKAT CONTRIBUTION

KUANTAN, UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA), an agency under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), celebrated 80 asnaf children with a tithe contribution of RM23,400 at the Sinar Ramadan UDA 2024 @Kuantan event here today. UDA Group's chief operating officer (Property Development) Noor Azmi Salleh said the yearly programme, conducted through UDA Cares' corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, reflects its commitment to supporting these students. "I hope that this contribution will bring happiness to the children as they prepare for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration. May this shared sustenance foster unity and strengthen the ummah," he said. Elaborating, he said this initiative aligns with UDA's branding, UDA : LIFE, emphasising Legacy, Integration, Precision and Empowerment, and reflecting UDA's commitment to enhancing living standards and fostering prosperous communities in its development and business areas. He said this in his speech at the event which was also attended by UDA Land (East) Sdn Bhd's chief operating officer, Che Omar Shahuddin Mohamad. In addition to receiving RM250 each as "duit raya", the children from Sekolah Kebangsaan Sg Soi and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Soi were also feted at an iftar event. Previously, UDA had contributed over RM42,000 in the form of tithes to 141 asnaf children in Johor and Melaka. Overall, UDA has provided assistance totaling RM65,700 to 221 asnaf students in three business regions, including Kuantan. Noor Azmi also informed that the Pelindung Heights project in Teluk Cempedak, spanning 22.25 hectares, is currently being developed by UDA Land (East) Sdn Bhd in Pahang. The project development will be carried out in phases, with Phase 1B Package 3 currently underway, consisting of 16 units of two-storey semi-detached houses. In addition, Phase 1B Package 4 will include 12 units of two-storey semi-detached houses, while other development components such as bungalows, office shops, apartments and hotels will be developed in Phases 2 to 7. Source: BERNAMA News Agency