﻿UAE ready to host COP28; thanks PH for support

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is ready to host the 28th Climate Conference with a focus on highlighting the economic opportunities in climate action.

In a statement over the weekend, the UAE Embassy in Manila thanked the Philippine government for supporting its bid for the conference, which is set to take place in Dubai from Nov. 6 to 17, 2023.

“Our country is honored to host Climate Conference No. 28 in the year 2023, where it is working to organize a distinguished session that contributes to the world’s adoption of an economic orientation that supports climate action and motivates the international community for more cooperation and acceleration of climate challenge efforts,” Khalid Alhajeri, UAE Embassy head of Support Services, said.

“In this regard, I express my sincere appreciation to the Philippines Government for its support to UAE’s bid to COP28,” he added.

The UAE is the first Middle East and North African (MENA) nation to launch a national drive that is aimed at achieving net-zero by 2050, an initiative that aligns with the Paris Agreement’s objective to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels.

By 2050, the oil giant seeks to reduce its carbon footprint by 70 percent and increase the contribution of clean energy in its total energy mix from 25 percent to 50 percent.

The UAE Embassy in Manila said the country had also adopted several green initiatives, including providing more than USD400 million in aid and soft loans for clean energy projects and investments in renewable energy ventures, which have so far reached USD16.8 billion in 70 countries.

According to the United Nations, global temperature increase needs to be limited to 1.5°C to avert the worst impacts of climate change and preserve a livable planet.

To achieve this, carbon dioxide emissions must reach net-zero or close to zero by 2050.

Today, the call for climate action has become more and more urgent with no less than the scientists taking to the streets to protest and tell the world that without immediate emissions reductions across all sectors, limiting global warming to 1.5°C is beyond reach.

In a report dated April 4, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other international bodies (IPCC) said that limiting global warming would involve a substantial reduction in fossil fuel use, widespread electrification, improved energy efficiency, and the use of alternative fuels.

Source: Philippines News Agency