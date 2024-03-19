UAE donates P55-M aid to Davao Oro landslide victims

DAVAO: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government donated PHP55 million worth of relief goods to the Barangay Masara landslide victims in Maco town, Davao de Oro over the weekend, the 10th Infantry Division (10ID) said Tuesday. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) led the turnover ceremony on Sunday in Barangay Elizalde, Maco, Davao De Oro. DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said 5,000 boxes of family food packs filled with essential items and non-perishable goods were distributed to the beneficiaries in coordination with the Davao de Oro provincial government and the Maco municipality. "They want to turn it over to the DSWD office, but we told them that they will be the ones to choose the items we will be putting inside the box," he said, adding it is the first batch of assistance from the UAE. In a statement, Maj. Gen. Allan Hambala reaffirmed the 10ID's support towards the agency's relief efforts and ensured that aid reaches every affected community in Davao de Oro and other parts of Davao Region. The Feb. 6 landslide at Zone 1 in Barangay Masara claimed 98 lives, while eight persons remained missing. Source: Philippines News Agency