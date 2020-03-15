UAAP Season 82 ‘canceled’ due to Covid-19

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines announced on Saturday that it is canceling the ongoing season due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-2019).

The announcement, written by Season 82 president Emmanuel Fernandez and executive director Rebo Saguisag, came on the heels of a community quarantine imposed in Metro Manila beginning Sunday (March 15) until April 12, a part of which is prohibiting the holding of mass gatherings, such as watching sports games.

With the high school year ending, the league decided to officially end the juniors division, effectively canceling all the matches that are yet to be played.

This also means Adamson University and the University of Santo Tomas will share the inaugural girls basketball championship since their best-of-three series is scheduled to go the full length with both teams splitting the first two games.

On the other hand, the seniors division is officially over as well with the announcement.

However, both Fernandez and Saguisag hinted that they may move to still push through with the remainder of the calendar.

"If the government declares that it is safe to resume classes on April 15, 2020 and does not prohibit mass gatherings, the UAAP will work toward alternative formats of competition to begin no earlier than May 1, 2020," the statement said.

The development is the latest in the growing number of sporting events being called off due to Covid-19.

The health department on Saturday night reported that cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 111 with eight fatalities.

