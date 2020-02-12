UAAP postpones 2nd semester games due to Covid 19

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines was the latest to call off the start of the rest of its sporting events scheduled for the second semester due to the scare of the coronavirus disease (Covid 19).

"In light of the Covid 19 outbreak, the UAAP, after thorough deliberation by the board of trustees and the board of managing directors, have come to a decision to postpone all sporting events starting Saturday, February 15," UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag said in a statement on Wednesday.

Saguisag explained the UAAP upholds, in the highest regard, the well being, health, and safety of the league's community players, coaches, students, their families, and fans in general."

The headliners of the second semester events, the seniors' volleyball, and seniors football competitions were supposed to kick off this weekend.

On the other hand, the fencing event is currently ongoing at the Paco Arena here and will be finished by Friday.

Also, the high school basketball stepladder playoff between Ateneo and Adamson at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City pushed through as scheduled on Wednesday.

The fourth seeded Baby Falcons rallied back from a poor first quarter by containing the third seeded Blue Eaglets in the second quarter and pulling away in the fourth quarter to take an 84 75 win.

Adamson will now face second seeded FEU FERN, armed with a twice to beat advantage, in the next round of the stepladder playoffs, but both teams will now have to wait for quite some time before they collide as their supposed meeting is affected by the postponement of the games.

The UAAP will be closely monitoring the country's situation in relation to the Covid 19 outbreak in order to determine the resumption of the games," Saguisag said about when the games will push through again.

Source: Philippines News Agency