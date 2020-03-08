UAAP HS basketball finals Game 2 to be held behind closed doors

he University Athletic Association of the Philippines announced on Sunday night that it will hold Game 2 of its high school basketball finals on Monday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City behind closed doors.

The league arrived at the decision after the novel coronavirus scare hit the said city after someone who frequented the city was tested positive for the said virus.

"This decision was arrived at after due consultation and advice of the different governmental agencies concerned and upon the recommendation of our venue partner," the statement signed by the league's executive director Rebo Saguisag, Season 82 president Emmanuel Fernandez, and Nilo Ocampo, the host of the high school basketball event, read.

The UAAP added: "The health and safety of our players, teams, and fans are paramount. We have been coordinating with the DOH (Department of Health), LGU (local government unit), and venue partners to continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation closely."

The city upped its sanitary campaign following confirmation that the Covid-19 patient was making frequent visits at a Muslim prayer hall and the Greenhills Shopping Center.

Nazareth School of National University, currently leading the best-of-three finals, 1-0, looks to sweep the championship round -- and the entire season -- with a win against FEU-FERN on Monday.

Interestingly enough, the FilOil Flying V Centre, the home of the MPBL's San Juan Knights, will also host Game 1 of the MPBL North Division Finals between the Knights and the Makati Skyscrapers.

The MPBL and the Knights have yet to make a statement on whether they will also hold the said playoff match behind closed doors as of posting.

Source: Philippines News Agency