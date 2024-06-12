U.S. Polo Assn. Sponsors Chestertons Polo in the Park in Downtown London

Three-Day Polo Festival Welcomed More Than 30,000 Global Attendees

LONDON, ENGLAND & WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), served as the Official Apparel and Jersey Partner for the Chestertons Polo in the Park event, which took place June 7-9 at historic Hurlingham Park in downtown London. The globally recognized polo festival brought the excitement of the international sport and exceptional family entertainment to more than 30,000 attendees from the United Kingdom and around the world. One of the highlights of this event was the USA facing off with England in a much-anticipated international game.





Chestertons Polo in the Park 2024, USA Player: Micaela Saracco vs. England Player: Nacho Gonzalez





Chestertons Polo in the Park is Europe's largest three-day polo and lifestyle event with action-packed polo games, food festivals, luxury shopping, entertainment, and more. As the Official Apparel and Jersey Partner, U.S. Polo Assn. provided custom performance jerseys and staff uniforms, as well as an on-site merchandise tent for event attendees to shop. The multi-billion-dollar global sport brand also provided guests with a polo-inspired photo station and interactive models, alongside contests and cap giveaways.

Event attendees were met with daily themes for the three-day polo event, which started with International Day on Friday, with the USA facing England to kick off the action-packed weekend. After hard-fought chukkers, the score ended up tied at 5-5, transitioning the game to a rundown, a head-to-head match-up where one player from each team hits the ball to the opposite goal, and ultimately England was victorious. Each team was comprised of well-recognized players, including Nina Clarkin on the England Team, and U.S. Polo Assn.'s global brand ambassador Nico Escobar on the USA Team. The sports brand also proudly presented the MVP Awards throughout the weekend, starting with Nico Escobar on the USA Team and Patrick O'Dwyer on Team London. The remainder of the weekend included the themes of Ladies' Day on Saturday and Finals and Family Day on Sunday.

"U.S. Polo Assn.'s sponsorship of Chestertons Polo in the Park was a wonderful way for our brand to engage with consumers and sports fans that demonstrates our authentic connection to the sport of polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company which manages and markets the global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As one of our fastest-growing and most important markets, it's vital for U.S. Polo Assn. to reach U.K. consumers and sports fans in new ways, such as participating in massive global events like Chestertons Polo in the Park to build brand and sport recognition."

The sport of polo was first played at Hurlingham Park in 1874 and has since hosted many historic games, such as the 1908 Olympic Polo Final and many matches of the prestigious Westchester Cup between England and the United States from 1910-1939. Currently, the Chestertons Polo in the Park event is one of the world's largest polo festivals and has the distinction of being the only polo event hosted in downtown London.

"As the official partner of U.S. Polo Assn. in the U.K., Chestertons Polo in the Park was an amazing opportunity to showcase the authenticity of our brand in connection to English polo for consumers in our market," said Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group, the U.K. partner for the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We have recently opened two new U.S. Polo Assn. stores, with plans for more brick-and-mortar locations throughout the U.K. We also offer customers the opportunity to shop via our website www.uspoloassn.co.uk."

U.S. Polo Assn. has stores at McArthurGlen's East Midlands and Cheshire Oaks facilities, where both locations feature the latest men's, women's, and kids' collections from the global, sport-inspired brand with additional store openings planned across the United Kingdom.

"Thank you to U.S. Polo Assn. for being a tremendous partner for Chestertons Polo in the Park," said Rory Heron, Managing Director of Sportgate International, the global event management company that organized Chestertons Polo in the Park. "The global U.S. Polo Assn. brand is the ideal partner for this historic event because of their meaningful connection to the game of polo and their classic, sport-inspired style."

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

About Brand Machine Group (BMG)

BMG is an international leader in fashion innovation which has established itself as a vertical manufacturer and global licensing specialist with over four decades of industry experience. Partnering with recognized market leaders, BMG manages a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products while championing the DNA of a diverse portfolio of brands, spanning fashion, sports, outdoor, and homeware including adult fashion, kidswear, and accessories.

BMG's portfolio of brands includes U.S. Polo Assn. Penfield, New Balance Kids, Duchamp, Jack Wills, Flyers American Born, Lee Kids, Peckham Rye, Wrangler Kids, Juicy Couture, Franklin & Marshall, Elle Junior and Ben Sherman. BMG reaffirms its commitment to upholding sustainable and ethical business practices by ensuring full transparency throughout its global supply chain, aligning with the ETI Base Code.

Visit brandmachinegroup.com and follow @brandmachinegroup. For appointments contact sales@brandmachinegroup.com

About Sportgate International

Sportgate International is an international event management and sports marketing agency. Established in 2015, Sportgate International now owns events and consults with companies, luxury brands, world-class venues, tourism boards, and rights holders requiring sponsorship and event expertise. Sportgate International owns a portfolio of luxury events which encourages and enables the world's best brands, top companies, and individuals to further their corporate or personal objectives. The company also works with some of the most high-profile venues in the world, offering original content that enables networking and marketing to specific audiences.

For more information, visit sportgateint.com.

Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

VP Global PR and Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036

Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing & Media

sstilson@uspagl.com

+001.561.227.6994

SOURCE: USPA Global Licensing Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.