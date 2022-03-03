U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Spring 2022 Collection

Iconic, Sport-Inspired Brand Celebrates Spring with Sun-Washed Pastels, Florals, and Tropical Prints

U.S. Polo Assn.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its iconic, sport-inspired Spring Collection for 2022. The brand’s global photoshoot took place across South Florida in trendy Miami Beach, The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, and in iconic Palm Beach ─ all known for their luxurious, coastal scenery, lush, tropical feel, and bright, sunny skies.

U.S. Polo Assn.’s Spring 2022 Collection represents what is bright and new in the upcoming spring season. In this beautiful South Florida setting, sun-washed pastels were layered with textured linens and shot beside chic poolside cabanas, breezy palms, and white sand beaches. Escape the winter grays and sunbathe in the Spring Collection, filled with soft colors, leafy florals and tropical patterns. This collection offers casual comfort and a relaxed style to bring your wardrobe into a new season with ease. The Spring Collection is filled with looks that match your personal style and can be layered for the ever-changing spring weather. This season you will see subtle prints, fabrics with texture, color blocking, and softer fits to create an evolved classic style from U.S Polo Assn.

“In our Spring 2022 Collection, we take a fresh approach to wardrobe classics by using color as the catalyst for change,” says Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product for U.S. Polo Assn. “Always keeping comfort as much a priority as style, we have also used technical yarns and fabrics in creating products that work for busy lifestyles.”

U.S. Polo Assn. is known for its sport-inspired, classic American style, and each season the brand takes it to a new level with unique colors, styles, and fabrics. The Spring 2022 Collection is no different, as the vibrant and modern assortments offer wide variety, including some apparel with sustainable aspects.

“The U.S. Polo Assn. creative team was able to capture the inspiration behind the collection in the photoshoot at iconic locations in South Florida, like the historic Biltmore Hotel and the stylish sites around Palm Beach,” says J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “Every season, we evolve our products with innovation, production and style but always maintain our authentic connection to the sport of polo.”

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 194 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine’s 2020 list of “Top 150 Global Licensors,” U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA’s intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world’s leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content, and global television broadcasts on ESPN and beIN Sports. Learn more at globalpolo.com.

###

Press Release Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky – Senior Director, Global Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 – Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Kaela Drake – PR & Communications Coordinator

Phone +001.561.461.8596 – Email: kdrake@uspagl.com

Related Images

Image 1: U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment