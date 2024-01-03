Typhoon-hit residents in Surigao Sur, Dinagat get gov’t aid

BUTUAN CITY: Before the year 2023 ended, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region (DSWD-13) provided the needed augmentation of family food packs (FFPs) to local government units (LGUs) in Surigao del Sur and Dinagat Islands for families badly hit by Tropical Storm (TS) Kabayan in December. 'About 15,956 FFPs were released as an augmentation to the LGUs as of the end of December last year for the families affected by TS Kabayan,' the DSWD-13 said in its report Wednesday. Kabayan hit portions of Caraga on Dec. 18, particularly Surigao del Sur and Dinagat Islands. In Surigao del Sur, a total of 1,401 FFPs were released in the town of Bayabas; 1,794 in Cagwait; 2,090 in Cantilan; 774 in Carmen; 4,387 in Lianga; 3,320 in San Agustin; and 2,035 in Tago. Some 155 FFPs were also augmented in Libjo, Dinagat Islands as of December last year. Meanwhile, the DSWD-13 also reported the release of some PHP7.6 million worth of payments to 2,160 families in Socorro, Surigao del Norte through the Cash-for-Work (CFW) program under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan - Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) in December last year. The CFW beneficiaries were involved in declogging canals, clean-up drives, tree planting, and road clearing in Socorro. Source: Philippines News Agency