﻿Typhoon-hit micro coops in southern Negros get cash aid

The Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) has granted a total of PHP350,000 financial assistance to four micro cooperatives in southern Negros Occidental affected by Typhoon Odette last December.

The recipients received symbolic checks during the turn-over rites held at the covered court of Barangay 9 in Kabankalan City on Thursday led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and CDA Assistant Secretary Myrla Paradillo.

Lacson expressed his appreciation to the CDA for the agency’s commitment to the promotion of sustained growth and full development of the cooperatives.

“(The) distribution of financial assistance will further our goal to strengthen the capacities of our people. An empowered people is the basic element of development,” the governor said.

Under the CDA’s Special Assistance for Recovery and Alleviation Program, each of the three recipients received a cash aid of PHP100,000 each, including Gil Montilla Agrarian Reform Cooperative, San Jose Villa Multi-Purpose Cooperative, and Sitio Flora Agrarian Reform Cooperative.

The Pulupandan Transport Sector Consumers Cooperative was granted PHP50,000.

As part of his visit to southern Negros, Lacson also led the distribution of food packs and house construction materials to 1,476 beneficiaries in Candoni town.

Those who received assistance were residents of Barangays Cabia-an, Caningay, Gatuslao, Poblacion West, Agboy, Banga, Haba, Payauan, and Poblacion East.

In the south, the hardest hit were the cities of Kabankalan and Sipalay as well as the municipalities of Ilog, Candoni, Cauayan, and Hinobaan, which experienced strong winds, heavy rains, and widespread floods overnight on December 16.

Source: Philippines News Agency