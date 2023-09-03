Typhoon Hanna to leave PAR late Sunday or early Monday

Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haikui) may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) late Sunday night or early Monday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Hanna was estimated at 245 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 255 kph. Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the parts of Batanes and Babuyan Islands which remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1. The weather bureau said Hanna has made landfall over Taitung county in Taiwan. 'Hanna is forecast to move generally west northwestward while crossing the rugged terrain of southern Taiwan tonight, resulting in considerable weakening,' PAGASA said. The typhoon currently enhances the southwest monsoon, causing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Antique

Source: Philippines News Agency