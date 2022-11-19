Typhoid fever cases on the rise in NegOr

The number of typhoid fever cases in Negros Oriental province is still rising with the latest figures showing a 131 percent increase compared to last year, a health official said on Friday.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion told the Philippine News Agency that the latest report gathered from the field showed that from Jan. 1 to Nov. 12, the province logged 383 cases with four deaths.

For the same period last year, Negros Oriental only had 166 cases with zero death.

For this year, two deaths were reported in Guihulngan City and one each in this city and Bayawan City.

Estacion said the rise in typhoid fever cases is mostly attributed to the rainy season with possible water contamination in affected areas.

She reiterated her appeal to the public to boil the water before drinking and to make sure that their food is safe for consumption.

Source: Philippines News Agency