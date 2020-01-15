Tycoon Andrew Tan Bacolod’s new adopted son, honorary mayor

The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) of Bacolod has approved a resolution declaring Dr. Andrew Lim Tan, chairman of the Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI), as the adopted son of Bacolod City for the year 2020.

The resolution was unanimously approved by the City Council on Jan. 8, 2020 upon the request of Mayor Evelio Leonardia in time for the 15th Bacolaodiat Festival slated on Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

It has been a tradition in Bacolod City that every Bacolaodiat Festival celebration, a nationally-acclaimed member of the Filipino-Chinese community is declared as an adopted son of the city, stated the resolution, a copy of which was obtained by Philippine News Agency (PNA) from the Office of the Vice Mayor on Wednesday.

(T)an has become one of the most admired entrepreneurs in the country, a renowned innovator and brand builder, being the chairman of Alliance Global Group Inc., which concentrates on property development, integrated tourism, food and beverage, and quick-service restaurants, it added.

In the resolution, the City Council has also acknowledged Tan as the chairman and chief executive officer of Megaworld Corp., the country's number one residential and office condominiums developer that recently expanded to Bacolod City.

The contributions made by Dr. Andrew Lim Tan to the city and the country that spur continued development makes him worthy to be declared as an adopted Bacolodnon, it further said.

As part of the festival tradition, Leonardia will also bestow on Tan the title Honorary Mayor of Bacolod City.

Tan will be honored by the city government, together with the Bacolaodiat Foundation, with the two titles in rites to be held at the SP Session Hall and the City Mayor's Office in the afternoon of February 1.

Leonardia, in his letter to the City Council, said that Tan is the unanimous choice and has the full endorsement of the Bacolod Filipino-Chinese community through the Bacolaodiat Foundation to be an adopted son of Bacolod.

The development of Megaworld Corp. in the city has brought tremendous business and employment opportunities for which we are truly grateful for, especially that this new growth center is located so close to the Bacolod City Government Center, the mayor said.

This year, we will mark the Bacolaodiat Festival's milestone year by recognizing Dr. Andrew L. Tan as a visionary and trendsetter in the real estate industry, among others, with his Live-Work-Play-Learn lifestyle formula. Without doubt, he is highly respected, as well in the business community, he added.

Other Filipino-Chinese tycoons who have been conferred the title Adopted Sons of Bacolod included Lucio Tan, John Gokongwei Jr., Henry Sy, and Eduardo Cojuangco Jr.

Source: Philippines News Agency