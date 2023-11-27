Two Foreign Nationals Killed in Separate Incidents in Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao del Sur

Sultan Kudarat, Philippines – Two foreign nationals, both involved in money lending businesses, were fatally shot in separate incidents in Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao del Sur provinces over the weekend.

According to Philippines News Agency, On Sunday morning, Jaspreet Singh, an Indian national, was killed by unidentified gunmen while riding his motorbike in Damalusay, Datu Paglas town, Maguindanao del Sur. Capt. Nurjasier Sali, the municipal police chief of Datu Paglas, reported that Singh, 30, from Makilala, North Cotabato, was taken to Buluan District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The police are investigating the incident, considering robbery among possible motives. Additionally, on Saturday evening, a Pakistani national, Arshad Taraz Khan, 23, was shot dead in Barangay Salaman, Sultan Kudarat, while collecting payments for his lending business. Lt. Colonel Julius Malcontento, the chief of Lebak municipal police station, confirmed the incident. Khan was also declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, the police regional director for the Soccsksargen region, has directed local police to enhance measures to prevent attacks against foreign nationals in the region. The se incidents follow the killing of another Indian national in a similar manner in Maguindanao del Sur earlier this month.