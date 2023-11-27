Two Filipino Seafarers Safe After Foiled Hijacking Attempt in Gulf of Aden

Manila, Philippines – Two Filipino crew members involved in a recent hijacking incident in the Gulf of Aden are now safe, as confirmed by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). The failed hijacking marks a significant incident in the region known for piracy threats.

According to Philippines News Agency, the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) reported that United States Naval Forces successfully thwarted an armed hijacking attempt on the chemical tanker M/V Central Park, which had at least two Filipino seafarers on board. The incident occurred off the coast of Africa on Sunday. The DMW immediately began coordinating with the ship's licensed manning agency and reached out to the families of the Filipino crew members following the incident. The department also contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs and international maritime partners to ensure the ongoing safety of Filipino seafarers in the region.

The USNI detailed that M/V Central Park, owned by an Israeli businessman, sent a distress call indicating it was under attack. The report stated that five armed individuals had boarded the tanker and attempted to take control. However, the crew managed to secure themselves in the tanker's citadel, a fortified panic room, preventing the pirates from seizing them. Subsequently, the pirates abandoned the attempt and fled towards Yemen on a skiff. The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG-87) pursued and eventually captured the attackers, who are now detained for questioning.

In light of this and other incidents, the DMW is considering designating certain areas in the Red Sea as high-risk zones for Filipino seafarers and is coordinating with various stakeholders in the maritime sector.

Meanwhile, a separate but related incident involves 17 Filipino seafarers still held hostage aboard the Bahamas-flagged vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader. This vessel was hijacked by Yemen's Houthi group on Nov. 19. International reports, citing the ship's Japanese operator NYK Line, indicated that Galaxy Leader had no cargo at the time of the hijacking. The vessel's crew includes nationals from Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, and Mexico, and it is reported to have been taken to the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah.