TWO BANGLADESHI MEN PERISH IN PRINTING FACTORY FIRE

Two Bangladeshi men died of smoke inhalation during a fire at a printing factory at Jalan P10/18, Taman Industri Selaman, Bandar Baru Bangi here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the two men were confirmed dead at the scene and identified as Liton, 34 and Murade, 38.

He added that the department received a distress call about the fire at 4.14 am and 36 firefighters from Bandar Baru Bangi, Kajang, Semenyih and Serdang fire and rescue stations were dispatched to the scene.

The fire involved recycled paper at the building and was controlled and put out by around 4.50 am, he said when contacted today.

He added that the two men were workers at the printing factor and that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency