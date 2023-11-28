Two Alleged Fake Dentists Apprehended in Butuan City

Butuan City – Police authorities in Butuan City arrested two women on Sunday afternoon for illegally practicing dentistry in Barangay Villa Kanangga. The arrests were made following reports from concerned citizens and the Philippine Dental Association - Agusan del Norte Chapter.

According to Philippines News Agency, Maj. Jennifer Omiter, the Police Regional Office-13 information office chief, stated that the operation was conducted after receiving tips about the suspects' illegal activities. A poseur-client was sent, who contacted the suspects, known as 'Zel', 22, and 'Ana', 29, through their Facebook account to set up an appointment for installing orthodontic braces.

During the arrest, the police seized assorted dental instruments worth PHP100,000 and other dental paraphernalia from the suspects. They will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9484, also known as the Philippine Dental Act of 2007.

Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, director of PRO-13, announced plans for a deeper investigation into the suspects' activities. The focus will be on tracing their associates and suppliers of dental instruments, who might be involved in similar illegal practices.