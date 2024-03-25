Twin projects to cut police response time piloted in Calamba City

CALAMBA CITY: Law enforcement leaders here are combining the best attributes of Japan's 'Koban' system and the United States' '911' rescue hotline to help police personnel become more responsive to the community's needs when emergencies strike. This can be gleaned from the Laguna Provincial Police Office's (LPPO) simultaneous launch of its Police Community Response Monitoring (PCRM) Box and its PNP (Philippine National Police) Alert Button project in this city on Holy Monday. Col. Gauvin Unos, acting director of the LPPO, told reporters that the twin initiatives are being pursued in collaboration with the Calamba city government and other concerned agencies to drastically cut police response time during crimes and calamities. He explained that the PCRM Box is patterned after the 'Koban' in Japan wherein very small police stations, called 'boxes,' are positioned in every neighborhood. Meanwhile, the PNP Alert Button is similar to 911 but uses smartphone technology to simultaneously send messages to 10 agen cies for immediate response during crimes or calamities, the police chief added. 'These initiatives send a clear message that Laguna is serious about safety… We are building a future where residents, tourists and law enforcement can work together to create a more secure environment for all of us. With these advancements, Laguna is poised (to become) a model (for) community-oriented policing. Let us work hand in hand to make our province a haven of peace and security,' Unos said during the launching ceremonies. For his part, Lt. Col. Arnel Pagulayan, assistant director for operations at the LPPO, explained that the PCRM Box will serve as a staging area for first responders, with a direct line to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), City Disaster Risk and Management Office (CDRRMO), Public Order and Safety Office, barangay 'tanod' or watchmen and volunteer rescuers, among others. An integral part of the framework is the PNP Alert Button using the One Button SMS application downloadable from Google Play Stati on and can store 10 important numbers, when the 'send' button is pushed, all 10 numbers can receive the message simultaneously to prompt an immediate response from concerned agencies. 'These initiatives signify our unwavering dedication to police visibility and accessibility 24/7 with the hub equipped with communication tools and emergency personnel assigned, nearby police units can be alerted at once during emergencies or reports of suspicious activities for effective response, ' Pagulayan emphasized. Source: Philippines News Agency