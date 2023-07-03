TVET PROGRAMME FOR WOMEN TO OFFER 10 FIELD OPTIONS – NORAINI AHMAD

A total of 10 main fields will be offered as a start for the implementation of the Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) programme specifically for women.

Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the 10 fields are information technology; entrepreneurship; engineering technology; leadership and management; marketing; home services; rural business; tourism and hospitality; agro technology and logistics.

She said the fields that are being focused on were seen to attract women’s interest and participation in the special programme.

"We have higher learning centres that are directly involved in this programme such as Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) and University College Agroscience Malaysia (UCAM) which is under RISDA.

“As such, we are able to offer a higher and wider range of TVET field compared to what were offered before," she told Bernama.

Noraini said she is currently discussing with several agencies involved and aims to implement the special programme by the beginning of next year at the latest.

She also expressed confidence that the quota of 15,000 admissions for the programme would be fulfilled as announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last month..

"UTeM has planned a comprehensive and inclusive programme that will involve various parties in TVET such as public universities, polytechnics and TVET training institutions nationwide. UTeM has also established a women’s TVET academy called JELITA to coordinate this special programme in a professional manner.

"In an effort to attract 15,000 women to participate in this programme, we have developed several promotional strategies through the use of social media, career carnival and several other activities, " she said.

Meanwhile, UMNO Women's Professional Secretariat is of the view that this special initiative will give the opportunity to women who are interested in the male dominated blue-collar fields.

Its secretary Norbhaiti Sabar said it could also be the best platform for women who have been out of work for a long time to re-enter the employment scene.

"We are ready to provide support in terms of energy and experience since our members are lawyers, doctors and highly skilled professionals with strong educational backgrounds..

“We will be able to share our experiences and contribute ideas related to this TVET effort," she said.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister during the 2023 UMNO general assembly last month, announced that the government has agreed to introduce a TVET programme specifically for women with the recruitment of 15,000 participants.

