TVET INSTITUTION UNIT TO BE SET UP FOR BETTER COORDINATION – AHMAD ZAHID

A Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institution Unit will be established to coordinate student recruitment and courses offered by 1,260 TVET institutions across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the unit will also ensure that there is no competition between TVET institutions leading to the same courses being offered.

“With large allocations provided by the government, we need to ensure that there is a unit that acts to coordinate aspects of recruitment, courses and learning sessions of TVET institutions so that there is no overlap and competition between them.

“This will ensure a more efficient administration of TVET institutions in line with the large allocation provided by the government for the skills programme, which will definitely be able to further increase the marketability of TVET graduates," he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, told reporters this after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to empower the development of TVET in the Ketengah Region between Kolej Ketengah Sdn Bhd, Eastern Steel Sdn Bhd and Seri Pacific Hotel Kuala Lumpur here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the unit’s functions will be similar to the Central University Admission Unit (UPU) which coordinates admissions to public universities.

The deputy prime minister said along with 12 other ministers from the ministries offering TVET programmes under their respective agencies, he will ensure the central TVET unit will be able to carry out its functions as soon as possible.

As a start, it will begin with the student recruitment session in July and August via a secretariat managed by the Human Resources Ministry.

“I am confident that this move will increase the marketability of TVET graduates, currently below 90 per cent, except for TVET graduates from UniKL who have reached 98 per cent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said efforts taken by Kolej Ketengah to establish a strategic partnership with Eastern Steel and Seri Pacific Hotel Kuala Lumpur will further strengthen the institution's ability to produce highly skilled TVET graduates.

He said the collaboration to strengthen strategic networks with industry partners helps provide opportunities for youths, especially in the Ketengah region, to secure jobs in the fields they venture into through the 'place and train' approach.

The exposure and expertise from industry partners will strengthen students’ learning and training process in the effort to produce a competitive workforce, he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency