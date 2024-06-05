TVET HAS A MAJOR ROLE TO PLAY IN COUNTRY’S DEVELOPMENT – ZAMBRY

KUALA LUMPUR, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has a major role to play as an educational and training process with a job-oriented approach, placing a significant emphasis on industry practice to produce a competent workforce in specific fields. Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said it was important for policies implemented by the government to focus on the importance of TVET. 'The emphasis of the government in the past was that universities provided everything in the process of providing jobs. But if we look at the comparison with other developed countries like Japan, Germany and China, the focus is on the technical aspects with education provided at the campus level. 'Therefore, both (Technical and academics) must be given a balanced priority so that we can produce a workforce that is required by the country. Meaning, the government has focused on reviewing the education system so that there will be a balance to ensure the workforce needed by the country can be met,' he said. Zambry said this when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV's Ruang Bicara programme to speak on the topic 'Digitalisasi TVET Lahirkan Graduan Berkemahiran Tinggi' which was broadcast live tonight. To ensure the workforce produced can meet the industry's needs in terms of skills and expertise, Zambry said a cohesive relationship was needed between the government, educational institutions and industry. 'The TVET ecosystem in education is very important, it is not based on just theory. In the context of relationship between the universities, industry and government, we know that the government's policies in terms of industries include new policies,' he said. Meanwhile, Zambry said the 2030 National TVET Policy that is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday, will provide a new dimension to the country's education system. 'The opportunity to study will not be limited to universities or colleges. We believe in terms of skills and knowledge, human beings d iffer, some may have expertise in skills in line with what a student may have in answering questions during exams. 'We must look at both aspects that may have the same knowledge and skills but in different fields,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency