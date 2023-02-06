Türkiye quakes kill at least 100 in Syria

IDLIB, Syria: At least 100 people have died and hundreds were injured in Syria after a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southeastern Türkiye jolted the wider region early Monday.

Strong tremors hit Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Raqqa regions of Syria, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

At least 42 people have died and over 200 others are wounded in areas of Aleppo under the Bashar al-Assad regime’s control, the report said.

Dozens of buildings were also destroyed or damaged in opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.

In various areas in northern Syria, at least 58 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to information compiled by Anadolu from several local sources, including the Syrian Human Rights Network and hospitals

Source: Philippines News Agency