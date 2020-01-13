Turkish Airlines halts flights to Manila amid volcano activity

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines temporarily suspended its scheduled flights to the Philippines, the airline said on Sunday.

In a statement, Turkish Airlines said it canceled its scheduled flights on Sunday and Monday to Manila due to the Taal Volcano eruption in the south of Philippines' capital.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila suspended all flights until further notice as ash began accumulating on ramps and runways.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology urged citizens that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

Source: Philippines News Agency